Wall Collapse Kills 26 at Wedding in Western India

The incident took place in Bharatpur late on Wednesday, the Press Trust of India (PTI) said. Revelers were hiding from a strong dust storm inside a wedding hall when a 13-feet-tall wall fell on them.
At least four children and eight women were among those killed. Dozens of people were injured and taken to hospitals. The storm reportedly caused a power outage. The rescue operation continues.
Wall collapse kills 24 at wedding ceremony in western India https://t.co/ADKw2ncdZt pic.twitter.com/uczO2XJMwJ— Press TV (@PressTV) May 11, 2017
