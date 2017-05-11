Wall Collapse Kills 26 at Wedding in Western India

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — A wall collapsed on guests at an Indian wedding in the western state of Rajasthan, killing 26 people, local media reported Thursday.

The incident took place in Bharatpur late on Wednesday, the Press Trust of India (PTI) said. Revelers were hiding from a strong dust storm inside a wedding hall when a 13-feet-tall wall fell on them.

At least four children and eight women were among those killed. Dozens of people were injured and taken to hospitals. The storm reportedly caused a power outage. The rescue operation continues.