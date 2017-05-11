Race Against Time: South Korea President Forms Panel to Set Policy Priorities

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Korean authorities are racing against time to get the nation back on track after former President Park Geun-hye was ousted in March in a major corruption scandal. President Moon won Tuesday’s election with over 40 percent of votes and was inaugurated the next day.

Moon’s de facto transition team will help him identify election promises he should deliver on first, Im Jong-seok, the top official in the presidential office said, as cited by the national news agency Yonhap.

Speaking at a press briefing, Im said a cabinet meeting was called for Thursday to discuss the structure of the presidential office. He added the liberal president planned giving more leeway to ministries.

President Moon is yet to name government ministers. He has reportedly picked South Jeolla Province Governor Lee Nak-yon as the next prime minister. His candidature will have to be reviewed by the parliament.