South African Man Found Hiding in Mt. Everest Cave Tried to Dodge Climbing Fee

© AFP 2017/ Namgyal SHERPA Peak Bagging: Nepal Asks Climbers to Tidy Up Mount Everest by Collecting Trash

Everyone knows that climbing Mount Everest is difficult. What you may not know is that climbing Mount Everest is also quite expensive. It'll cost you £8,000, or a little more than $10,000, for an attempt to conquer the highest peak on Earth, which must be paid to the Nepalese government.

One climber, Ryan Sean Davy of South Africa, however, found himself in a rather uncomfortable position when he discovered he didn't have enough cash for a permit, "because of hidden costs."

Nepal fines solo Everest climber without permit $22,000: Ryan Sean Davy told officials at base camp that he had… https://t.co/QQzMm4CVXk pic.twitter.com/0muvbW8vQV — Cricket Updates (@_PakCricket_) 10 мая 2017 г.

​Feeling that he couldn't let down all those who "had faith in him" and let "all the help and training" be in vain, he decided to engage in a daring idea: to climb the mountain without paying the fee.

Davy's off-the-record adventure, however, ended early, after he was discovered hiding in a cave.

"I saw him alone near base camp so I approached him and he ran away," Gyanendra Shresth, the government liason officer at base camp, told AFP.

"I followed him with my friend and found him hiding in a cave nearby," he continued. "He had set up camp in an isolated place to avoid government officials."

Davy now faces the possibility of jail time and monetary penalties, likely twice as much as the climbing fee; these measures may also come with a 10-year ban on climbing in Nepal.

One of Davy's friends posted on his Facebook wall, asking for others to help.

"Ryan is looking at a $22000 fine," ‎Michele Whitehead‎ wrote. "Mohan a friend in Nepal suggested we contact the Consulate in Nepal.

"Ryan will probably [be] jailed till everything is sorted. We need to start the funding. I will find out about the funding today. If any one of his American friends can also contact me regarding a funding page."