BEIJING (Sputnik) — A magnitude 5.5 earthquake has killed four people in China’s northwestern Xinjiang province, medics told the local media on Thursday.

The China Earthquake Networks Center said the quake struck the Tashkurgan Tajik autonomous county at 5:58 a.m. local time (21:58GMT).

The Xinhua news agency reported that authorities were working to determine the number of those injured by the quake, which collapsed walls.