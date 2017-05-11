Magnitude 5.5 Quake Kills 8, Injures 11 in Northwest China

The China Earthquake Networks Center said the shallow quake struck the Tashkurgan Tajik autonomous county at 5:58 a.m. local time (21:58GMT).
The Xinhua news agency said at least 11 people had been injured, and more people could have been affected. An estimated 580 people live within a 12-mile radius of the epicenter and 6,200 within a 30-mile radius.
At least 4 ppl dead after M5.5 quake hits Taxkorgan in northwest China's Xinjiang Thur morning: local hospital pic.twitter.com/WYS1BJrp89— People's Daily,China (@PDChina) May 11, 2017
