Magnitude 5.5 Quake Kills 8, Injures 11 in Northwest China

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Eight people have been confirmed dead after a magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the mountainous Xinjiang province in China’s northwest, local media reported Thursday.

The China Earthquake Networks Center said the shallow quake struck the Tashkurgan Tajik autonomous county at 5:58 a.m. local time (21:58GMT).

The Xinhua news agency said at least 11 people had been injured, and more people could have been affected. An estimated 580 people live within a 12-mile radius of the epicenter and 6,200 within a 30-mile radius.