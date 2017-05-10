Register
23:33 GMT +310 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Korea Nuclear Submarine

    ‘Miserable Fate’: US Navy’s Nuclear Submarine Strikes a Nerve in North Korea

    © AP Photo/ Jermaine Ralliford/US Navy
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 142807

    The US Navy’s recent mission to send a guided-missile submarine into the waters surrounding the Korean Peninsula appears to have struck fear into the top leaders in Pyongyang.

    Following news that the USS Michigan was lurking in the waters off the Korean Peninsula,  state-run North Korean website Uriminzokkiri wrote that the moment the USS Michigan “tries to budge even a little” North Korean forces would ensure that it became an “underwater ghost.”

    The US Army's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor, coming soon to South Korea.
    © Flickr/ Mark Holloway
    North Korea’s Weapon Innovations Could Render THAAD Totally Useless

    “The urgent fielding of the nuclear submarine in the waters off the Korean Peninsula, timed to coincide with the deployment of the super aircraft carrier strike group, is intended to further intensify military threats toward our republic,” Pyongyang said in a statement.

    According to the Uriminzokkiri, one of North Korea’s communications arms, the Michigan is in for a “miserable fate.” But North Korea’s belligerence may betray an increasing anxiety about its own fate, as the US installs missile defense systems in its southern neighbor and has sent an impressive show of force to prowl its coasts.

    The Michigan was retrofitted in the early 1990s to serve more conventional military purposes after playing a key role in America’s nuclear deterrence triad. According to Military.com, the Michigan is hauling a team of elite Navy SEAL fighters, who may deploy from the sub in SEAL Delivery Vehicles – essentially, miniature submarines used by the elite combat units for the specified purpose of entering anti-access areas or locations where military activity would draw diplomatic condemnation. Each SDV can carry up to six commandos, and the submersibles are “free-flooding,” meaning SEALS are underwater during the entire mission. 

    Yemen US Raid
    © AP Photo/
    Lawsuit Demands Answers on Yemen Raid That Killed Navy SEAL, Civilians

    The mini-sea vehicles were first conceptualized in a 1952 then-classified report, and were dubbed Underwater Swimmers. They were intended to “play an unseen and literally unknown yet vitally significant role in maritime special operations,” according to the Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce, Florida.

    A slew of Tomahawk missiles stand ready for a land attack from the USS Michigan to boot.

    Related:

    Germany Prohibits North Korea to Lease Berlin Embassy Property
    ‘We Cherish Nuclear Deterrents’: North Korea Affirms Resolve Against US Threats
    Unexpected? Russia-North Korea Trade Nearly Doubles in January-February 2017
    South Korea Still Considers North Occupied Territory After Korean War
    North Korea Fires Back at Beijing’s Criticism, Accuses China of Betrayal
    Tags:
    Tomahawk, submarines, USS Michigan, US Navy Seals, US Navy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Giving the Boot
    Trump to Comey: You're Fired!
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok