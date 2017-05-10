Register
17:29 GMT +310 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and released by Yonhap on March 7, 2017. Picture taken on March 6, 2017

    THAAD Deployment: What to Expect From South Korea’s New President

    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    128003

    New South Korean President Moon Jae-in may slow down the deployment of THAAD missile defense systems to the region, but he will not dismantle the already deployed systems, political analyst Konstantin Asmolov told Sputnik.

    Moon Jae-in from the South Korean Democratic Party became the new president of South Korea after receiving the support of 41.1 percent of voters. The vote took place less than two months after President Park Geun-hye was ousted following a corruption scandal that also led to her arrest.

    Protesters stage a rally to oppose the deployment of US Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defence system in Seongju in South Korea
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    ‘We Will Persist’: South Korean Protesters Line Access Road to THAAD Site
    After the results of the votes were confirmed, Moon was officially sworn in during an inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.

    The election took place amid heightened tensions around the Korean Peninsula, including new nuclear and missile tests by North Korea and protests against the Terminal-High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) deployed by the United States to South Korea.

    Among other pledges, the new South Korean leader said he would resolve the THAAD issue through dialogue with both Washington and Beijing. China recently spoke against the deployment and urged the US and South Korea to stop it.

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in waves as he heads for the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, May 10, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Yonhap
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in waves as he heads for the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, May 10, 2017.

    Konstantin Asmolov, an expert at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies, the Russian Academy of Sciences, suggested that Moon may slow down the deployment of THAAD missile defense systems.

    "He never said that THAAD should be dismantled. Maybe, the new president will slow down the further deployment, but the already deployed systems will not be removed," Asmolov told Sputnik.

    The US Army's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor, coming soon to South Korea.
    © Flickr/ Mark Holloway
    US THAAD Missile System Deployed in South Korea Operational
    According to the analyst, the US has leverage over South Korea and "Washington’s pressure can be as painful as that of Beijing."

    Asmolov pointed out that the US missile defense in South Korea is directed not against North Korea, but rather against Russia and China.

    "There is one important thing. THAAD has a radio-radar that could detect Chinese missile launches. This radar has several operational modes. It can be directed at North Korea or at China," the expert said.

    According to Asmolov, the problem is that the radar is controlled by the Americans while Seoul does not know against whom the radar is directed at the moment.

    "Currently, THAAD covers only US military facilities in South Korea. In fact, several missile defense batteries are expected to be deployed. One of them will protect Seoul, but Washington’s priority goal is to protect its own facilities," he concluded.

    The agreement on deploying the THAAD system was reached between the US and South Korea in July 2016, and the first components of the system started to arrive in the country in early March. The agreement implies that Seoul provides land for the system while Washington pays for its installation and maintenance.

    Protesters hold a cutout of U.S. President Donald Trump and images of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier and U.S. missile defense system THAAD, right, on a map of Korean Peninsula during a rally against U.S. deployment of the aircraft carrier to the Korean Peninsula, near the U.S. embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 13, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    What is Behind Trump's $1 Billion Bill for THAAD to South Korea
    Recently, US Forces Korea Col. Rob Manning said that the THAAD missile defense in South Korea is currently operational and ready to defend Seoul if Pyongyang launches an attack.

    Seoul is expecting to complete the deployment as early as June 2017, media reported, citing the South Korean Defense Ministry

    According to media reports, the THAAD battery will include a TPY-2 TM radar and from four to nine full-track portable launchers carrying eight intercepting missiles each, with an operational range of up to 200 kilometers.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    South Korean President Wants to Resolve THAAD Problem in Talks With US, China
    China Tests Weapons Near Korean Peninsula in Protest Over THAAD
    Should've Seen It Coming: US Planned to Ask S Korea for Money Long Before THAAD
    US Forces Korea Confirm THAAD Operational, Can Intercept DPRK Missiles
    Tags:
    missile defense, tensions, Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Moon Jae-in, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, South Korea, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Giving the Boot
    Trump to Comey: You're Fired!
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok