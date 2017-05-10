Register
12:56 GMT +310 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Reuters reporter measures a radiation level of 9.76 microsieverts per hour in front of Kumamachi Elementary School inside the exclusion zone in Okuma, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, February 13, 2016

    South Korean Physicists Come Up With Remote Radioactive ‘Bomb’ Detector

    © REUTERS/ Toru Hanai
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 84 0 0

    South Korean scientists have devised a new method of detecting radioactive materials up to 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) away by using pulsed electromagnetic waves, Nature Communications journal reported.

    “Two years ago, the world was shocked to learn that a drone had dropped radioactive sand on the residence of the Japanese Prime Minister. Such dirty bombs are impossible to detect in advance using modern radiation detectors because they do not work far away from the source of radiation,” said EunMi Choi, a researcher at Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology.

    Conventional radiation detectors, such as Geiger-Muller counters and ion chamber detectors, are able to detect radiation when close to the source but when they're further away, or the level is decreased, their results are limited, making detection of the so-called “dirty bombs” highly problematic.

    A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012
    © REUTERS/ National Human Genome Research Institute
    Russia, Japan Team Up to Study How Radiation Affects the Next Generation's DNA
    In their effort to find a solution to this problem, Choi and her colleagues found out that electrons generated by radioactive materials can impact powerful beams of electromagnetic radiation and plasma clouds they create.

    Even a single electron getting  into this plasma cloud produces an electric discharge with the resultant formation of secondary waves.

    Free electrons are always present in the air but they are very few and far between.

    The researchers determined that by focusing the beam of electromagnetic radiation on a relatively narrow area they could ensure an electron’s almost 100-percent entry into the plasma cloud due to the close proximity of radioactive materials.

    EunMi Choi and her team tested this idea by firing a high-powered generator of microwave radiation, known as a gyrotron, into an antenna, which reflects the waves towards a source.

    If there is radioactive material present, this creates plasma that is broken down by the radiation, producing detectable free electrons.

    Members of the media, wearing protective suits and masks, receive briefing from Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) employees (in blue) in front of the No. 1 (L) and No.2 reactor buildings at TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan February 10, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Toru Hanai/File Photo
    At Last: Robot Successfully Reports Killer Radiation Levels Inside Fukushima Reactor
    As shown by these experiments, such a combination of instruments can detect even trace amounts of cobalt-60, about 500 nanograms of the substance, at a distance of about 1 meter (3 ft.) with almost 100% accuracy.

    Choi and her colleagues believe that the use of antennas with a diameter of 1.2 meters (3.2 ft.) this technique could eventually make it possible to spot the same amount of fissile material at distances of 1 kilometer (0.6 miles).

    This could prove useful when dealing with “dirty bombs” and would also help eliminate the consequences of accidents and leaks at nuclear power stations.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US Air Force Orders Thorough Research on Safety of Optical Radiation Devices
    China to Increase Number of Radiation Monitoring Stations in Next 3 Years
    Tags:
    antenna, plasma cloud, gyrotron, experiments, radiation detector, Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology, EunMi Choi, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WII Victory Day
    From Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WWII Victory Day
    Canada Poll Comic
    Giving America the Cold Shoulder
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok