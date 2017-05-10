Register
11:25 GMT +310 May 2017
Live
    Search
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in waves as he leaves the National Cemetery after inaugural ceremony in Seoul, South Korea May 10, 2017.

    New S Korean President Promises to Build 'New Country' at Inauguration

    © REUTERS/ Yonhap
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    217122

    Newly elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in was officially sworn in Wednesday.

    Opposition Democratic United Party's presidential candidate Moon Jae-in speaks in front of a national flag during a press conference at the party's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    South Korean President Appoints Governor Lee Nak-Yon as PM
    SEOUL (Sputnik) — Newly elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in, a former lawyer and current member of the Democratic Party of Korea, was officially sworn in Wednesday during an inauguration ceremony in the South Korean National Assembly, during which he promised to build "a new country."

    NEW GOVERNMENT

    Moon later added that there were no winners or losers in the election, as everyone would participate in the building of a new South Korea.

    The new president received 41.08 percent of the vote in Tuesday's election, which was held earlier than planned due to the impeachment of the former President Park Geun-hye over a far-reaching corruption scandal.

    Moon has already appointed South Jeolla Province Governor Lee Nak-yon as prime minister.

    The new president has also reportedly offered Suh Hoon, a veteran intelligence official, to lead the nation's National Intelligence Service, and Im Jong-seok, who was Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon's vice mayor for political affairs, to serve as the presidential chief-of-staff.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends The Arctic: Territory of Dialogue forum
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Putin Congratulates Moon With S Korea Presidential Election Victory
    Moon's Democratic Party needs an additional 30 seats to reach a majority in the National Assembly. In total, South Korea's legislature has 300 seats, which means cooperation with other parties will be necessary to attain the desired majority.

    INTERNATIONAL ISSUES

    The election of a new president took place amid heightened tensions surrounding North Korea's nuclear and missile tests. In view of this, Moon promised to do everything in his power to maintain peace on the Korean peninsula, and stated that he would be willing to travel to Washington, Being, Tokyo and even, if possible, to Pyongyang.

    The new South Korean leader pledged to further strengthen the country's relationship with Washington and promised to solve the issue of the Terminal-High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) deployed by the United States in South Korea through dialogue with both Washington and Beijing. The latter recently spoke against the deployment of the system and urged the United States and South Korea to stop it.

    According to the Yonhap news agency, Moon had already been briefed by Gen. Lee Soon-Jin, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on the state of the country's armed forces.

    Lee reportedly told the president that South Korean forces were ready to act if provoked by the enemy.

    Related:

    China's Xi Congratulates South Korea's Moon on Becoming President
    What to Expect From South Korea's Likely Next President
    South Korea Votes: A New Day for North-South Relations?
    Pikachu Dance at Pokemon Fest in South Korea Goes Awry
    Tags:
    inauguration, intelligence, South Korean Democratic Party, THAAD, Yonhap, Moon Jae-in, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WII Victory Day
    From Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WWII Victory Day
    Canada Poll Comic
    Giving America the Cold Shoulder
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok