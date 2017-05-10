Taliban Advances in Northern Afghan Kunduz Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Taliban terrorist movement, which is outlawed in Russia among other countries, is continuing its offensive in the northern part of Afghanistan establishing control over new territories in the Kunduz province.

© AP Photo/ Allauddin Khan Afghan Security Forces Destroy Huge Taliban Command Center in Country's South

The TOLOnews broadcaster reported Tuesday that at least five military and police outposts near the city of Kunduz are besieged by the terrorists.

According to the media outlet, the Taliban militants were at some 150 meters (164 yards) from the city's gate in Charkhab area, which was located not far from the city's central part.

The Taliban movement infamous for numerous acts of violence in Afghanistan, is currently controlling large territories across the country. For years, the Kunduz province has been a battlefield between the government forces and Taliban militants that had even controlled the provincial capital for several days in fall 2015.