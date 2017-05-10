China's Xi Congratulates South Korea's Moon on Becoming President

BEIJING (Sputnik) — According to South Korea's National Electoral Commission, Moon was backed by over 41,08 percent of voters, or by 13,4 million of South Koreans, and became the country's new president after the Tuesday vote.
The vote took place less than two months after President Park Geun-hye was ousted following a corruption scandal that also led to her arrest.
The new president of South Korea will take office on May 10, immediately after the confirmation of the results by the NEC.
