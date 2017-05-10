New South Korean President Calls on Army to Maintain High Combat Readiness

SEOUL (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the newly elected president received a report from Gen. Lee Sun-jin, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), on the issue of the North Korean crisis.

© AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man What to Expect From South Korea's Likely Next President

Moon said that he believed in capabilities of the country's Armed Forces, the Yonhap news agency reported.

On Tuesday, the South Koreans participated in the presidential election. According to the National Electoral Commission (NEC) Moon gathered support of over 41 percent of voters and became the country's new president.

The snap vote in the Asian country was held after Park Geun-hye, the former president, was ousted against the backdrop of a corruption scandal.