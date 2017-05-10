DPRK Ambassador to UK: N Korea Will Hold Nuclear Test Whenever Leader Kim Wants

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — North Korea will carry out the sixth nuclear test at the time and place of its leader Kim Jong Un's choosing, the country's Ambassador to the United Kingdom Choe Il said in an interview with Sky News.

"In regards to the sixth nuclear test, I do not know the scheduled time for it, as I am here in the United Kingdom, not in my home country. However, I can say that the nuclear test will be conducted at the place and time as decided by our supreme leader, Kim Jong Un," Choe said.

As far as the possibility of the US military action against North Korea is concerned, the ambassador said that Pyongyang was not afraid of it.

"We are developing our nuclear strength to respond to that kind of attack by the United States," he stressed.

The diplomat also said that the United Nations' sanctions against Pyongyang over the development of its nuclear program had no legal grounds.

"Our nuclear power is our sovereign right. It is the only way to protect the peace of the Korean Peninsula and the region," Choe pointed out.

The tensions around North Korea have been high over the last months in relation to the country's nuclear and ballistic missile tests, which had been condemned by the international community, including the United Nations. The fifth nuclear test had been carried out by Pyongyang in September 2016.