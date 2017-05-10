Afghan Security Forces Destroy Huge Taliban Command Center in Country's South

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) — Afghanistan's security forces have destroyed a huge command and control center of the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) in southern Helmand province, local media reported Tuesday, citing Lt. Col. Mohammad Rassoul Zazai, spokesman for the 215th Maiwand Military Corps.

Zazai told Pajhwok news agency that Afghan National Army (ANA) commandos raided the center on Monday and destroyed ten bombs, ammunition, a Fielder model car, a motorcycle, 800 BM1 shells and two walkie-talkies.

He added that militants had left the center in the Nad Ali district before the raid.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban and Islamic State (IS) terrorist group, also banned in Russia. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.