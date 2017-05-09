Register
21:46 GMT +309 May 2017
Live
    Search
    People visit the Oppo stand at the Mobile World Congress on the third day of the MWC in Barcelona

    Indian Right-Wing Group Launches Campaign for Gov't to Enforce 'Buy Indian' Act

    © AP Photo/ Josep Lago
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    16401

    A Hindu right-wing group, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), is demanding that India’s top cricket governing body scrap a contract with Chinese mobile handset maker Oppo for sponsoring the country’s national cricket team.

    Indian Air Force (IAF) officers.
    © AFP 2017/ PRAKASH SINGH
    Indian Elite Commandos Seek Armored Vehicles for Cross-Border Ops
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The group, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), which professes self-reliance, has launched a campaign to push for indigenous production and consumption of goods, especially reduce India's dependence on exports from China.

    Affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the current ruling BJP government at the Center, the SJM has written to Sports Minister Vijay Goel to force the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to cancel the contract with Oppo. The Chinese handset maker is sponsoring the Indian cricket team, with its logo on the team's new blue jersey for an upcoming tournament.

    "Money cannot be more important than national pride and welfare of our own citizens and industry, and, therefore, we urge you to interfere in the matter and use your good offices to cancel the agreement entered into between Oppo and BCCI. This would not only misguide our youth in blindly going for buying Chinese brands but would also place us in a very awkward position and our campaign is likely to get badly affected by this," SJM's national co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said in the letter to Goel.

    Not only that, the group wants Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shun Chinese goods and enforce a "buy Indian act" along the lines of "Buy American, Hire American" espoused by US President Donald Trump.

    Politics, business, sports all are intertwined and should be used to leverage national interests, says Dr. Amit Singh, Assistant Professor, University of Delhi, and Vice-President, ABVP, Delhi. ABVP is the student wing of the RSS and works closely with the BJP and other Sangh Parivar outfits.

    An Indian exhibition visitor takes aim with a Punj Lloyd's Gepard GM6LYNX rifle at the DefExpo 2010 in New Delhi. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ RAVEENDRAN
    Israel Transfers Assault Rifle Technologies to India
    "You cannot separate politics from sports as seen in our ties with Pakistan, why should China be different? Since the Mumbai terror attacks of 2008, we have imposed a de facto ban on players from Pakistan in the Indian Premier League. China too should be treated at par for supporting Pakistan. Business can be used as leverage against China. They are dependent on exports and India is their largest export destination. Depriving them some business opportunities in India could make them think and force them to take more nuanced position," he told Sputnik.

    Oppo and the BCCI signed a five-year team sponsorship deal worth US$ 167.8 million which was announced by the cricket board on March 7, with the contract commencing on April 1.

    The Chinese mobile firm's bid was almost five times the previous sponsor Star India's bid. The Indian team will wear its new blue jersey with the Oppo logo during the ICC Champions' Trophy.

    In recent months, there has been a sustained social media boycott campaign against many Chinese smartphone companies or other companies such as Paytm where Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba is an investor.

    But that hasn't deterred the rise of Chinese brands, especially in smartphones in the country edging out local rivals and challenging Samsung's top rank.

     

     

    Related:

    India Signs Ship-Building Pact With South Korea for Tech Know-How
    India's MoD Reveals Which Private Companies are to Receive Sukhoi-30MKI Tech
    India Approves Memorandum on Science, Technology Cooperation With Russia
    Tags:
    cricket, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WII Victory Day
    From Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WWII Victory Day
    Rewriting History
    Victory Day: Fighting Attempts to Distort History
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok