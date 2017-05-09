Over 100 People Join 'Immortal Regiment' March in Beijing to Honor Victory Day

© AFP 2017/ MARK RALSTON Chinese Capital to Host 'Immortal Regiment' March to Honor Victory Day on May 9

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The event, organized with the help of the Russian Embassy in China, was held in the Chaoyang park. The participants marched across the park stopping at the sculpture symbolizing a Soviet pilot, then sent air balloons with the name of the event up in the sky before honoring the memory of the war victims with a minute of silence.

Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov took part in the ceremony and laid flowers at the memorial.

The participants then attended a special concert and could visit a photo exhibition.

According to local media, similar "Immortal Regiment" marches were held in the Chinese cities of Harbin, Guangzhou, Dalian and Wuhan.