Southeastern Australian State to Ban Flights of Drones Near Prisons

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The government of the southeastern Australian state of Victoria is introducing a ban on flights of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the vicinity of prison facilities, the press service of the state's Premier Daniel Andrews said in a Tuesday statement.
The statement added that the restrictions would ban the UAVs from flying above prisons at height below than 400 feet in the face of a two-year jail term.
According to the statement, the move aims at tackling smuggling of drugs, mobile phones and weapons.
All comments
Show new comments (0)