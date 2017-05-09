Southeastern Australian State to Ban Flights of Drones Near Prisons

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The government of the southeastern Australian state of Victoria is introducing a ban on flights of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the vicinity of prison facilities, the press service of the state's Premier Daniel Andrews said in a Tuesday statement.

"The Andrews Labor Government is banning drones from flying near prisons and youth justice precincts. The changes to the Corrections Act 1986 to be introduced into Parliament today will make it an offence to intentionally or recklessly operate a drone at or near a prison or youth justice precinct," the statement said.

The statement added that the restrictions would ban the UAVs from flying above prisons at height below than 400 feet in the face of a two-year jail term.

According to the statement, the move aims at tackling smuggling of drugs, mobile phones and weapons.