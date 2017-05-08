Register
    Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors arrive at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and released by Yonhap on March 7, 2017. Picture taken on March 6, 2017

    South Koreans Demand Injunction Against THAAD Deployment in Seongju

    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    On Monday more than 500 residents living near the US’ Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system (THAAD) deployment site in South Korea filed a petition for an injunction to stop further construction and to block its use.

    Around 300 kilometers southeast of the capital city Seoul, 527 residents from Gimcheon and Seongju counties appealed to the Constitutional Court to stop the construction of the THAAD’s battery unit and the shipment of supplementary parts, Yonhap News Agency reported

    Protesters stage a rally to oppose the deployment of US Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defence system in Seongju in South Korea
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    'We Will Persist': South Korean Protesters Line Access Road to THAAD Site

    If granted, the injunction would remain in place until the legitimacy of the system is decided in a separate ruling, in a case brought last month by residents claiming THAAD violated their constitutional rights, as officials failed to properly assess possible health and environmental damage.

    The system was confirmed to be operational in April by US Forces Korea. 

    As South Korea prepares for its first presidential election since former leader Park Geun-hye was impeached amid a corruption scandal, THAAD continues to spark public outrage in the country.

    The US Army's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor, coming soon to South Korea.
    © Flickr/ Mark Holloway
    North Korea's Weapon Innovations Could Render THAAD Totally Useless

    In late April around 300 protesters in Seongju clashed with roughly 800 police officers, as they attempted to block US Army oil transport vehicles from entering THAAD’s installation site, with some demonstrators sustaining injuries.

    US officials have said that the system is in place solely to keep provocation from North Korea in check, though Beijing, which Washington has implored to be more aggressive in its stance towards Pyongyang, has said the system’s radar could be used to spy on China.

    Beijing demanded an "immediate" halt to the system’s deployment, with Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang saying during a recent briefing, "We oppose the deployment of the US missile system to South Korea and call on all parties to immediately stop this process. We are ready to take necessary measures to protect our interest … China’s position on the THAAD issue has not changed."

    Reporting on the South’s upcoming election last week, NPR contributor Lauren Frayer  noted that "the frontrunner vows to renegotiate the US missile defense deal. President Trump has also angered many South Koreans by saying Seoul should pay for it."

