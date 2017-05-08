US Aircraft Carrier Ronald Reagan Departs Japanese Port for Sea Trials

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The vessel has been in port for maintenance since November 21, 2017, the release noted.

"During sea trials, Ronald Reagan's crew will undergo multiple training and qualification exercises to include engineering and medical drills as well as air, flight deck and hangar bay operations to evaluate the performance of sailors and their departments," the release stated.

"Her return to operations in the US 7th Fleet will mark a significant milestone for the forward-deployed naval forces, reaffirming the United States commitment to the region," Commanding Officer Capt. Buzz Donnelly said in the release.

The 7th Fleet is responsible for the Western Pacific and parts of the Indian Ocean.