This Country's Poverty Increases After US Coalition Drawdown in 2011

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Unemployment and poverty surged in Afghanistan amid a rise in insecurity following the withdrawal of international troops in 2011, according to a joint report by the Afghan government and World Bank on Monday.

"The Poverty Status Update report, which includes 2013-14 data as the latest available, also shows a dramatic deterioration in employment opportunities, especially in rural areas where unemployment increased by three times since 2012," the report stated.

In 2013-14, nearly 2 million Afghans were unemployed; 60 percent of the unemployed were men and 74 percent of unemployed were in rural areas, the report explained.

"This report shows a country where socio-economic progress is increasingly at risk and, although the latest data we have is from 2014, there is every reason to fear that poverty remains at high levels nowadays," World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan Shubham Chaudhuri said in the release.

The report noted that illiterate workers were hit hardest in 2013-14, with one in three workers aged 14 to 24 unemployed and youth unemployment accounting for 46 percent of the total.