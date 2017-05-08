India’s Largest IT Services Firm Sets Up Lab to Develop Drones in the US

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Ohio lab will work on experimentation and innovation for clients to provide solutions for industry-specific problems, a TCS statement said.

“Forward thinking companies worldwide are at different stages of exploring drone technology to re-imagine existing operational processes and transform the way they do business,” K. Ananth Krishnan, Executive Vice-President and chief technology officer, TCS, said.

The fully operational lab will cater to showcasing solutions for various industries ranging from transportation systems, manufacturing, logistics, insurance, as well as environmental applications.

The Ohio campus is TCS’s largest and first digital center for advanced technologies in North America. It was established in 2008 in the Seven Hills Park facility and over 1,000 employees. TCS’ foray into an upcoming advanced technology area has come in the backdrop of rising concerns over protectionism in the US under President Donald Trump, who has espoused ‘Buy American, Hire American’.

© AP Photo/ Charles Krupa India’s IT Sector Nervous Over Bill for Restructuring H1-B Visas

The Trump administration has also pushed changes in IT sector-related work visas, especially the H-1B, which has particularly affected Indian technology firms and forced them to change strategy and generate alternate source of revenues.

Infosys, another technology firm, recently announced 10,000 new hiring in the US to counter the impact of visa changes introduced by the Trump administration.

“Protectionism and anti-immigrant sentiment is going to stay in the US in the short- to medium-term as politics has changed with a focus on reviving the fortunes of Americans’. It will affect everything and these changes need to be kept in mind by all, including policymakers and business leaders,” Dr Ashok Sharma, Senior Fellow, at the Melbourne-based India-Australia Institute, told Sputnik.