BEIJING (Sputnik) — At least 18 people have been killed in a coal mine gas-leaking accident in central China, local media reported Monday.

The accident occurred on Sunday in China's Hunan province, when a total of 55 workers were in the mine, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier reports suggested that at least three people died and 18 others were trapped in the mine. The rescue teams have saved 37 miners so far.