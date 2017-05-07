Afghan-Pakistani Border Clash Kills 50, Injures 100 Afghan Soldiers

© AFP 2017/ JAVED TANVEER Pakistan Summons Afghan Charge d'Affairs Over Deadly Border Incident – Foreign Office

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) – On Friday, Afghan border forces opened fire on Pakistan’s security personnel, killing 10 people, including civilians and injuring 47 others.

"Pakistani forces, on the other hand, targeted Afghan security check-posts, killing 50 people and injuring 100," Ahmed told a briefing, as quoted by The Express Tribune newspaper.

Ahmed noted that during the fighting the Afghan forces "targeted civilians and used children as human shields."

Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in Friday statement that Pakistan summoned the Afghan charge d'affairs to the country over the border incident.

The border between Afghanistan and Pakistan often faces violence due to unresolved territorial dispute between the two states, which dates back to the 19th century. In late March, Pakistan launched construction of a border fence to prevent cross-border attacks.