Afghan Forces Kill 23 Militants Across Country in Past 24 Hours - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Afghanistan's security forces killed 23 militants, including eight members of Daesh, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, in the past 24 hours, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"During the past 24 hour, Afghan National Defense and Security Forces conducted joined offensive operations in order to protect lives and properties of people also defeating the insurgents in different parts of the country that as a result, 23 insurgents including 8 Daesh affiliates killed and 1 other wounded," the ministry said in a statement.

The anti-terrorist operations took place in the provinces of Nangarhar, Kapisa, Paktia, Ghazni, Kandahar, Urozgan, Badghis, Ghor, Kundoz, Faryab, Sarepul, Takhar, Badakhshan and Helmand.

"During these operations, in Achin district of Urozgan, 8 Daesh affiliates including their local commander killed, in Khanshin district of Helmand, 5 Taliban [radical group, banned in Russia] militants killed a vehicle destroyed, in Zebak district of Badakhshan, 6 insurgents including 4 foreign nationals killed and 2 vehicles destroyed," the statement read.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security issues due to the activity of the IS terrorist group and Taliban radical movement. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.