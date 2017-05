NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, media reported citing local fire service that at least 110 students had been hospitalized after the leak at the nearby container depot.

The India Today news website reported that the authorities had already hospitalized at least 310 schoolgirls to the Apollo, Batra, ESI and Majidiya hospitals.

The news outlet added that the incident had been caused by the leakage of Chloromethyl Pyridine, a chemical used to produce insecticides and pesticides.