Pakistan Summons Afghan Charge d'Affairs Over Deadly Border Incident

© AFP 2017/ NOORULLAH SHIRZADA At Least 1 Killed, 18 Injured in Shelling of Pakistan From Afghanistan

–

NEW DELHI (Sputnik)According to Pakistani media reports, earlier on Friday, Afghan border forces opened fire on Pakistan’s security personnel, who were ensuring security during the population census. The incident resulted in the deaths of at least nine people and injured more than 40.

"The Afghan Charge d' Affairs was summoned to the Foreign Office today to lodge Pakistan's strong protest over the unprovoked firing by the Afghan forces in Chaman area, which has resulted in the death of several Pakistani citizens and injuries a number of people, including women and children," the statement said.

The tragedy is said to have disrupted a population census that was being taken in the affected area, according to the statement.

"We urge the Afghan government to take immediate steps to bring an end the unprovoked firing from the Afghan side. Action should also be taken against those who are responsible for this violation," the Foreign Office added.

The Afghan-Pakistani border dispute dates back to the 19th century when Pakistan was part of Britain-controlled India. In 1896, the United Kingdom imposed a border, known today as the Durand Line. The Durand Line was inherited by Pakistan, however it went mostly unrecognized by Afghan authorities.

