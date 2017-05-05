Register
16:10 GMT +305 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Air India planes are parked on the tarmac at the Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, Friday, May 18, 2012

    India Announces No-Fly List for Unruly Airline Passengers

    © AP Photo/ Kevin Frayer
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 39 0 0

    India’s civil aviation ministry announced a no-fly list for air travelers who misbehave during travel or not follow rules and regulation of airlines. The measure has been necessitated due to increasing misbehavior including by a member of parliament.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Under the new rules, a passenger can be put on the no-fly list for two years or more for his or her unruly behavior. The list is not mandatory for all airlines, but they can adopt it if they wanted.

    It maybe recalled that Ravindra Gaikwad, a member of Parliament from a regional party, had been involved in an incident of misbehavior in a flight.

    "India will become the first country to frame a National No-Fly List related to aviation security as other countries have No-Fly List for "safety-related issues" at present," Jayant Sinha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, said.

    Air India plane
    © Flickr/ Christian Junker - AHKGAP
    Poop Trouble: India to Fine Airlines for Mid-Air Dumping of Human Excreta
    The guidelines proposed three levels of ban on unruly passengers — three months for disruptive behavior such as physical gestures, six months for physically abusive behavior such as pushing, kicking and sexual harassment and two years for life threatening behavior. Additionally, the Ministry of Home Affairs can put individuals who are identified as "national security threat" on the proposed National No-Fly List.

    "The punishment of suspension for unruly behavior applies to domestic carriers. If international carriers want this input, they can use it," RN Choubey, Civil Aviation Secretary, said.

    The airlines will maintain a database of such passengers that will form a National No-Fly List of unruly or disruptive passengers. Since last July, there have been 53 incidents of unruly behavior of passengers reported by airlines to the Indian civil aviation ministry.

    Related:

    Poop Trouble: India to Fine Airlines for Mid-Air Dumping of Human Excreta
    Indian Airlines to Avoid Flying Through Pakistani Airspace
    Russia Proposes Setting Up Il-114-300 Airliner Production in India
    Size Matters: India's Airlines Set to Fire Dozens of Overweight Cabin Crew
    Tags:
    airlines, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Satanic Veteran's Monument Cartoon
    Keep the Devil Way Down in the Hole
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok