Register
16:10 GMT +305 May 2017
Live
    Search
    (File) A MTU engine is seen in front of the stock exchange during the IPO of German diesel engine producer Tognum in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 2, 2007

    Rolls Royce Agrees to Produce MTU Engines for Naval Vessels in India

    © AP Photo/ Bernd Kammerer
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 6120

    In what could be an indication of collaboration in jet engine development program, Rolls Royce has decided to assemble its 12V and 16V 4000 M90 engines at Indian government-owned shipbuilding company Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) diesel plant in the eastern state of Jharkhand.

    Indian Air Force personnel march past a C-130 J Hercules aircraft during parade rehearsals for Air Force Day at the Air Force Station in Hindon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India (File)
    © AP Photo/ Gurinder Osan
    Rolls-Royce Opens Service Center for Defense Forces in India
    New Delhi (Sputnik) An option for the local production of parts in the future has also been agreed between GRSE and Rolls Royce. “The engines have a rated power of 2,040 and 2,720 kW respectively, and will be installed in various naval vessels built by GRSE. The agreement includes the transfer of MTU technology related to assembly, testing and painting,” a statement of Rolls-Royce Power Systems said.

    Since 2004, GRSE assembles Series 4000 engines in India from components and parts sourced from MTU. The now-agreed assembly is significantly more complex than the work done previously.

    “It is an important contribution to our indigenization program in line with the government’s Make in India strategy. We plan to take forward the partnership between GRSE and MTU partnership and to achieve 40 percent indigenous content progressively for MTU 4000 series engines,” Rear Admiral (ret.) V K Saxena, Chairman and Managing Director at GRSE said. 

    Supply of naval vessels to neighboring countries like Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will have major contribution to fulfill Indian government aims to reach $2 billion defense export in next two years. Indian shipbuilders like Goa Shipyards and GRSE use MTU engines in patrol vessels.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Rolls-Royce Opens Service Center for Defense Forces in India
    Rolls-Royce Wins $73.6Mln Contract to Maintain US C-130J Aircraft Engines
    Tags:
    vessels, engines, Rolls-Royce, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Satanic Veteran's Monument Cartoon
    Keep the Devil Way Down in the Hole
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok