Rolls Royce Agrees to Produce MTU Engines for Naval Vessels in India

Since 2004, GRSE assembles Series 4000 engines in India from components and parts sourced from MTU. The now-agreed assembly is significantly more complex than the work done previously.
“It is an important contribution to our indigenization program in line with the government’s Make in India strategy. We plan to take forward the partnership between GRSE and MTU partnership and to achieve 40 percent indigenous content progressively for MTU 4000 series engines,” Rear Admiral (ret.) V K Saxena, Chairman and Managing Director at GRSE said.
Supply of naval vessels to neighboring countries like Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will have major contribution to fulfill Indian government aims to reach $2 billion defense export in next two years. Indian shipbuilders like Goa Shipyards and GRSE use MTU engines in patrol vessels.
