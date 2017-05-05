Register
13:08 GMT +305 May 2017
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea.

    US, S Korea Try to Assassinate Kim Jong-un With Biochemical Weapon - Pyongyang

    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    Asia & Pacific
    Pyongyang has accused US and South Korean intelligence of an attempt to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — North Korea has accused US and South Korean intelligence agencies of attempting to assassinate its leader Kim Jong-un, China's Xinhua reported Friday.

    DRPK leader Kim Jong-un at a ceremony to open a new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang.
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Is There a Way of Removing Kim Jong-un as Leader of North Korea Without War?
    ​According to the North Korean side, some biochemical substance was to play the role of the weapon.

    The situation on the Korean peninsula aggravated in recent months as North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests , which are considered to be in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

    The most recent missile test allegedly took place on April 29 from a site north of Pyongyang. Japan, South Korea and the United States said the test appeared to have failed as the missile broke-up within North Korean territory.

    DPRK leader Kim Jong-un at a ceremony to open a new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang.
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Trump Says He 'Would Be Honored' to Meet With N Korea's Leader Kim Jong Un
    On May 3, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the United States is preparing to impose additional sanctions on North Korea if Pyongyang continues to pursue ballistic and nuclear weapons.

    As a response to the potential use of nuclear weapons, the United States sent a strike group led by US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson to the Korean Peninsula in early April, where it began exercises with the South Korean navy.

    US media reported on mid-April that US President Donald Trump might order a strike against North Korea in light of its military activities. The North Korean top officials said the country was ready for nuclear attacks in case of possible US military aggression.

    The US Army's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor, coming soon to South Korea.
    © Flickr/ Mark Holloway
    North Korea’s Weapon Innovations Could Render THAAD Totally Useless
    The crisis is aggravated by the deployment of the US THAAD air defense system in South Korea.

    The THAAD agreement was reached by Seoul and Washington in July 2016. The move came amid growing tensions spurred by North Korea's recurring ballistic and nuclear missile tests.

    The THAAD system has a range of some 200 kilometers (125 miles) and is designed to intercept short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles at the terminal incoming stage. The move to deploy it in South Korea has been criticized by neighboring China and Russia as inappropriate, possibly disproportionate, and affecting other countries' interests.

    Tags:
    Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, South Korea
