11:37 GMT +305 May 2017
    A health ministry worker fumigates a house to kill mosquitoes during a campaign against dengue and chikungunya and to prevent the entry of Zika virus in Managua, Nicaragua

    Hanoi Health Authorities Warn of Dengue Outbreak Possibility

    © REUTERS/ Oswaldo Rivas
    The health department of the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi has warned the local authorities about the possibility of an outbreak of the dengue fever and urged to take measures against the disease, local media reported Friday.

    A views of the Saigon River and the center of Ho Chi Minh City. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    How Vietnam Manages to Keep Narco Trade, Terrorism at Bay
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The Viet Nam News reported that the Hanoi health authorities called on the relevant agencies to remove waste water and take measures aimed at killing mosquitoes, as well as urged local residents to maintain sanitation and fight against mosquitoes.

    According to the media outlet, the health experts warned that a number of unseasonable rains had created conditions for the breeding of mosquitoes and consequently for the spread of the fever.

    Almost 21,000 dengue cases, including the eight lethal ones, have been registered in the Asian country in 2017, the news outlet added.

    The dengue fever is transmitted by mosquitoes found in many areas in the world, such as the United States, parts of Asia and Africa. Symptoms might include headache, vomiting, skin rash and low blood pressure among others. It is mostly non-fatal, however the complications could lead to the death of the patient.

