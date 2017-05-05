At Least 1 Killed, 18 Injured in Shelling of Pakistan From Afghanistan

© AFP 2017/ NOORULLAH SHIRZADA Pakistani Minister Wants Russia to Play Major Role in Stabilizing Afghanistan

NEW DELHI (Sputnik)At least one civilian was killed and 18 people were injured after the Afghan Border Police shelled the territory of the western Pakistani Balochistan province, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media branch of the Pakistan Armed Forces, said in a Friday statement.

"Afghan Border Police opens fire on FC [Frontier Corps] detailed for security of Population Census team. One civilian shaheed, 18 individuals including 4 FC Balochistan soldiers injured," the statement said commenting on the incident that took place during the population census carried out in the border villages.

The statement added that exchange of fire continued.

According to the ISPR, the Afghan Border Police has interfered with the population census despite Kabul having been informed about the activities via diplomatic and military channels.

The Afghan-Pakistani border dispute dates back to the 19th century when Pakistan was part of Britain-controlled India. In 1896, the United Kingdom imposed a border, known today as the Durand Line. The Durand Line was inherited by Pakistan however it was mostly unrecognized by the Afghan authorities.

