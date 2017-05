© AFP 2017/ SAM PANTHAKY At Least 44 Killed in North India Bus Accident

NEW DELHI (Sputnik)According to the Hindustan Times newspaper, the truck crashed in the district of Etah at 4 a.m. local time (22:30 GMT on Thursday).

The newspaper added that the truck carrying passengers from a wedding party had driven into a roadside canal.

The media outlet added that the injured had been taken to hospital in the city of Agra, as well as to the Etah district hospital.

