Traffic is Coming? Indian Police Hype Road Safety with Game of Thrones Memes

According to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Praveen Sood, "uniformed policemen are no longer handling the accounts. Instead, a young team of social media operators is doing the job. The response to new tweets has been good. We are adding at least 1,000 followers on a daily basis."

​"You shouldn't do something you aren't good at. Yes, our tweets were rather boring earlier," Sood admitted. So far, the new Twitter account has gone over well with the younger residents it's targeting – although some have complained about spoilers, such as Jon Snow's bike helmet carrying a draconic sigil in reference to the Season 6 reveal that his true father is Rhaegar Targaryen, making him the rightful ruler of the Seven Kingdoms.

Pls ignore all calls claiming to be your bank, lottery or even the King of Westeros. They can only steal from you if you give them the OTP. pic.twitter.com/BbM5Csd5kK — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) May 1, 2017

​Sorry.

In March 2017, the BPD was praised for some of its innovative posters that tackled roadside issues such as drunk driving with a humorous angle. Their more modern Twitter account is now filled with puns and pop culture references, and is winning supporters faster than a King in the North.

You know it can kill you but you do it anyway. Happy Fool's Day. If you're gonna drink & drive tonite, we'll crash your party before you do. pic.twitter.com/PcWCQqhCI9 — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) April 1, 2017

​By now, it's a well-known fact that driving in India is about as safe as a wedding hosted by Walder Frey. More than four hundred Indians die every day on the road, making them the deadliest drivers in the world.

Once you open the fraud gate, we'll ensure you hold the slate.



ನೀವು ತೆರೆದರೆ ಫ್ರಾಡಿನ ಗೇಟು

ಪಕ್ಕಾ ಹಿಡಿಸ್ತೀವಿ ಸ್ಲೇಟು pic.twitter.com/5roqmz9et4 — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) May 3, 2017

​One of the central causes for this is a lack of respect for road safety laws by Indian drivers, according to road traffic safety organization ArriveSafe. For instance, a new study from road safety non-profit Save Life Foundation India claims that 83 percent of Bengaluru drivers use their smartphones while driving.