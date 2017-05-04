Register
20:27 GMT +304 May 2017
Live
    Search
    South Korean protesters stage a rally to oppose a plan to deploy an advanced U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, in front of the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

    Should've Seen It Coming: US Planned to Ask S Korea for Money Long Before THAAD

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10820

    Seoul insists it will not renegotiate the deployment of the US's THAAD missile system following President Trump's suggestion last week that South Korea should reimburse Washington $1 billion for the system. Speaking to Sputnik, South Korean military expert Kim Dongyeop said Seoul should have prepared for this eventuality a long time ago.

    Last week, Trump told Reuters that he wanted Seoul to pay for the $1 billion defense system, ostensibly stationed in the country to shield it against possible missile attack by North Korea. A few days later, amid urgent insistence by South Korean political and military officials that they would not pay, Trump National Security Adviser Herbert McMaster further muddied the waters, contradicting the president and stressing that Washington should pay for the deployment.

    But officials in Seoul remain adamant, stressing that South Korea would not renegotiate the original arrangements with the US on THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense), installed in the south of the country last week despite strong objections from local residents, and from Russia and China, who believe the system is aimed against themselves.

    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and released by Yonhap on March 7, 2017. Picture taken on March 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    South Korea Presidential Frontrunner Pledges to Review Divisive THAAD Deployment
    Originally, under arrangements made with the Obama administration, South Korea was to provide the US with the site for THAAD, consisting of a golf course in Seongju County, with the US agreeing to bear the costs of the system and it operation.

    Local analysts say the US is trying to use THAAD as lever of influence to demand an increase in the South Korean side's share in the US-South Korean joint defense agreement. However, unlike Japan, which regularly publishes detailed information on how much each side spends, the South Korean government's data is deliberately incomplete, making it difficult to determine whether THAAD will be reflected in Seoul's overall spending commitments.

    In this photo provided by U.S. Forces Korea, trucks carrying U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system arrive at the Osan air base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Monday, March 6, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Force Korea
    In this photo provided by U.S. Forces Korea, trucks carrying U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system arrive at the Osan air base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Monday, March 6, 2017.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Kim Dongyeop, a professor at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies at South Korea's Kyungnam University, explained that the US may simply appropriate unspent joint defense funds that have been accumulating since 2014.

    "The unused funds for joint defense spending accumulated under the three main articles [of the joint defense agreement] amounts to 950 billion won, or about $840 million US, and it will most likely be used to build the facilities needed to accommodate THAAD in Seongju," Kim explained.

    Protesters hold a cutout of U.S. President Donald Trump and images of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier and U.S. missile defense system THAAD, right, on a map of Korean Peninsula during a rally against U.S. deployment of the aircraft carrier to the Korean Peninsula, near the U.S. embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 13, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    What is Behind Trump's $1 Billion Bill for THAAD to South Korea
    Perhaps more importantly, the expert noted that Seoul should have expected this kind of thing from President Trump long before the scandal over the THAAD deployment. 

    "It was long expected that the US would begin demanding more South Korean spending for joint defense, or to put pressure on it to purchase US armaments, which in turn would require an increase in South Korea's military budget."

    In this regard, Kim warned that even if the $840 million may temporarily cover the expenses for THAAD in the first stage of its deployment, further spending on the system's upkeep are almost guaranteed.

    Missiles are driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj
    Russian Experts Impressed by N Korean Missiles, but Say ICBM Capability Still Decades Away
    Ultimately, citing recently voiced ideas that Seoul might buy THAAD for itself and take total control of the system to show China and Russia that it is not aimed against them, Kim stressed that this too would be a bad idea. 

    "In a situation where the effectiveness of THAAD against North Korean missiles is yet to be confirmed, calls to 'buy and use THAAD independently' seem to me to be dangerous," the expert concluded.

    Related:

    CIA Head Conducts ‘Detailed' Security Discussions in South Korea
    US THAAD Missile System Deployed in South Korea Operational
    South Korea Believes US Committed to THAAD Deal Despite Trump's Remarks
    South Korea Rules Out Renegotiation of THAAD Cost – Defense Ministry
    National Security Adviser Reaffirms US to Pay for THAAD Deployment in S Korea
    What is Behind Trump's $1 Billion Bill for THAAD to South Korea
    South Korea Presidential Frontrunner Pledges to Review Divisive THAAD Deployment
    To Pay or Not to Pay: Seoul in Hot Water as Trump Wants Hefty THAAD Bill
    South Korea Rejects Trump’s $1 Billion Bill for THAAD Missile Shield
    Tags:
    Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), General HR McMaster, Donald Trump, United States, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    Political Titanic
    Political Titanic
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok