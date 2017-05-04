Philippine Military Helicopter Crash Leaves Three People Killed, One Injured

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Three people were killed and another injured in a military UH-1D helicopter crash in the Philippines, local media reported Thursday.

According to the GMA News outlet, citing Xy-zon Meneses, spokesperson for the Army's Second Infantry Division, the incident took part in the country's Rizal province at around 3:00 p. m. local time (07:00 GMT) during rescue operation training. The injured crew member was taken to the hospital, the reports added.

The Philippine Air Force spokesman Col. Antonio Francisco said all UH-1D helicopters had been grounded until the investigation of the incident's cause was finished, according to the outlet.