17:23 GMT +304 May 2017
    Indian soldiers guard outside the army base which was attacked Sunday by suspected militants at Uri, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Sept. 19, 2016.

    Indian Troops Launch Major Rebel Hunt in Indian Side of Kashmir

    Indian security forces launched a massive combing operation in at least two dozen villages in southern Kashmir on Thursday morning to weed out militants from the areas. The operation was launched after a spate of militant attacks and anti-India protests over the last few days.

    A Pakistan army soldier stands guard at hilltop post at a forward area on the Line of Control (LOC), that divides Kashmir between Pakistan and India.
    India Warns Turkey Against Interfering in Kashmir Issue as Pakistan Hails Erdogan's Offer
    New Delhi (Sputnik) – Local reports said villagers were involved in fierce resistance against security operation and pelted stones at government forces including Army personnel.

    “Today’s combing operation in Kashmir is to ensure the situation is brought under control, after recent incidents. Banks have been looted, policemen have been killed. That is why today's combing operation is taking place. We are taking measures, have beefed up our counter-infiltration posture to take care of the situation,” Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat said in New Delhi.

    Indian security forces including Army, paramilitary forces and police are searching house-to-house for militants with the backing of helicopters.

    Senior BJP MP Subramanian Swamy termed the combing operations an “appropriate reply”.

    ​Militants looted four banks over the last three days, killing five policemen and two bank officials.

    After a spurt in militancy was put down in the 1990s, life on the Indian side of Kashmir was reasonably peaceful until July 2016 when the killing of Burhan Wani, the leader of an outlawed Kashmiri separatist group, by Indian forces led to the revival of street protests. Since then, the region has been on the boil.

