Afghan Security Forces Thwart Three Explosions in Less Than Week in Kabul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Afghanistan's security forces foiled three explosion plots by militants in Kabul in less than a week, local media reported Thursday.

According to Khaama news agency, one of the improvised explosive devices was found near the entrance gate of Jamhoriat hospital in the Afghan capital, another was discovered in the vicinity of the seventh police district of the city.

© AP Photo/ Musadeq Sadeq Blast Rocks Afghan Capital of Kabul Killing Four, Injuring 22

As regards the third explosive device, it was found at a roadside in Bagrami district.

On Wednesday, a blast carried out by a suicide attacker targeted a convoy of foreign troops in Kabul. The explosion occurred near Abdul Haq square in the Macroyan area. At least eight civilians were killed and over 20 were injured as result of the attack.

Afghanistan has been facing instability for many years, with government troops fighting against Islamic extremists and terror organizations, in particular the Taliban radical movement and the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) terrorist group, both banned in Russia..