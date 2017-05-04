Register
    The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transits the South China Sea while conducting flight operations on April 9, 2017.

    Lavrov: Military Attempts to Tackle N Korea Crisis 'Will Be Disastrous'

    © REUTERS/ Z.A. Landers/Courtesy U.S. Navy
    Asia & Pacific
    Russia's top diplomat has warned against resolving the North Korea crisis by means of violence.

    PORVOO (Finland), (Sputnik) — Attempts to settle the situation around North Korea by military means will be disastrous, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday.

    "As for the nuclear problem of the Korean peninsula, we are convinced that there is only a political solution, any attempts to resolve the situation by military means will be disastrous," Lavrov said at a news conference after talks with Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini.

    In this photograph taken on November 24, 2011 Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers take part in the Pakistan-China anti-terrorist drill as they wrap up their two-week military exercise in Jhelum, 85 kilometres southeast of Islamabad
    © AFP 2017/ AAMIR QURESHI
    Korean for Soldiers: Chinese Troops Taught to Say ‘Don’t Move Or I’ll Shoot’
    Tensions on the Korean Peninsula escalated as Pyongyang carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests in the recent months, which are considered to be in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

    As a response to the potential use of nuclear weapons, the United States sent a strike group led by US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson to the Korean Peninsula, where it began exercises with the South Korean navy.

    US media reported that US President Donald Trump might order a strike against North Korea in light of its military activities. The North Korean top officials said the country was ready for nuclear attacks in case of possible US military aggression.

    Tags:
    Sergei Lavrov, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Russia
