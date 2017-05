MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Over a million of those wishing to vote before the scheduled day next week have done so as of 10:30 a.m. local time (1:30GMT), the Yonhap news agency cited the Committee as saying.

Polling stations will close at 6 p.m. and reopen on Friday. The agency said the parliamentary speaker and key officials from the major political parties were among early voters.

A total of 42.2 million are eligible to vote in the election, slated for May 9. It comes less than two months after President Park Geun-hye was ousted following a corruption scandal that also led to her arrest.