Register
18:40 GMT +303 May 2017
Live
    Search
    DRPK leader Kim Jong-un at a ceremony to open a new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang.

    Is There a Way of Removing Kim Jong-un as Leader of North Korea Without War?

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    778937

    As tensions rise in North Korea, is there a scenario where Kim Jong-un was removed and the communist regime continues and could such a scenario involve Kim's uncle?

    North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un watches a military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this handout photo by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) made available on April 26, 2017
    © Photo: KCNA
    In the Face of Washington's Threats, North Korea Readies Another Nuclear Test
    As the United States under President Donald Trump makes increasingly bellicose remarks about North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un he has responded with aggression and dire threats, leading many to fear what could be the outcome of the crisis.

    It also emerged this week that South Korea still considers the northern half of the peninsula to be "occupied territory" and some hawks in Seoul are itching to restart the Korean War, which ended with a ceasefire in 1953.

    But there are doves on both sides of the Demilitarized Zone and China is also keen to not only avoid conflict but retain the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), which forms an important buffer on its eastern border.

    Military strategists in Beijing are horrified at the prospect of sharing a border with the US-backed Republic of Korea, especially after Washington installed the THAAD missile system in Korea.

    Protesters hold a cutout of US President Donald Trump and images of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier and US missile defense system THAAD, right, on a map of Korean Peninsula during a rally against US deployment of the aircraft carrier to the Korean Peninsula, near the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 13, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Protesters hold a cutout of US President Donald Trump and images of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier and US missile defense system THAAD, right, on a map of Korean Peninsula during a rally against US deployment of the aircraft carrier to the Korean Peninsula, near the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 13, 2017

    One option for avoiding a full-blown war on the Korean Peninsula is for a regime change in Pyongyang.

    Several Korea experts have highlighted Kim Pyong-il, 62, as a potential new leader of the DPRK if the erratic Kim Jong-un were to fall.

    Kim Pyong-il is the half-brother of Kim Jong-il, the so-called Dear Leader, who led North Korea from 1994 until his death in 2011.

    Kim Jong-il had succeeded his father, Kim Il-sung, who had ruled the country since its foundation and in the late 1970s a serious rivalry was brewing between Kim Jong-il and his younger brother, who garnered a reputation as something of a playboy.

    The elder brother finally lost his temper when he heard that parties were being held by his brother's supporters and people were shouting: "Long live Kim Pyong-il!"

    Portraits of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il at a ceremony to open a new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang.
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Portraits of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il at a ceremony to open a new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang.

    He sent his brother into exile, with obscure postings in the political backwaters of Finland, Bulgaria and Hungary.

    When another brother Kim Jun-un died in 2011, Kim Pyong-il returned to North Korea but was immediately put under house arrest and later sent abroad on another diplomatic posting.

    Kim Pyong-il is currently the North Korean ambassador to the Czech Republic and keep a very low profile.

    But Korea watchers say he shares an uncanny resemblance to his father, the Great Leader, Kim il-Sung and there has been speculation that doves in North Korea, possibly backed by China, might use him as a pawn to replace Kim Jong-un and preserve the status quo.

    Kim Joo-il, a former soldier in the North Korean Army who now lives in London, told the Daily Express last year that Pyong-il is still very popular in North Korea and would be welcomed by many people. He is also reportedly in favor of reforming the regime and ending prison camps and torture of dissidents.

    He said: "Kim Jong-un is afraid of him. Kim Jung-un thinks he is the rightful leader but Kim Pyong-il is more so in reality.

    "The North Korean people all know him and support him. The North Korean government is trying to pretend Kim Jong-un has settled in but there is a power struggle in the regime."

    Kim Jong-un is thought to suffer from a degree of paranoia and has conducted many purges against those within the regime who he fears are plotting against him.

    Earlier this year the North Korean leader's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, was assassinated in Malaysia.

    In this June 4, 2010 file photo, Kim Jong Nam, the eldest son of North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, waves after his first-ever interview with South Korean media in Macau, China
    © AP Photo/ JoongAng Sunday via JoongAng Ilbo, Shin In-seop
    Kim Jong Un's Half-Brother Assassinated in Malaysia

    Two North Korean nationals suspected of involvement in his death by poisoning were surprisingly sent home by Malaysia in March.

    Last year a magazine in Hong Kong reported that Kim Pyong-il was the preferred choice of many North Koreans who want a change in policy.

    It also reported that he was seen as the biggest potential threat from to Kim Jong-un and North Korea had beefed up its National Security Agency surveillance of Kim Pyong-il in Prague.

    Related:

    Kim Jong-un to 'Untie Washington's Hands' If He Says No to Talks With Trump
    N Korea Poised to Make America's 'Worst Nightmare' Come True
    US Governor Kasich Says Elimination of Leadership May Solve North Korean Problem
    Kim's Korean Army Holds 'Largest-Ever' Live Fire Military Drills (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    North Korean leader, geopolitical tensions, North Korean nuclear program, Supreme Leader, regime change, leadership, Kim Pyong-il, Kim Jong-un, Kim Il-sung, Kim Jong-il, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Asia-Pacific
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Senatorial Advisory
    Governmental Guidance Advised
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok