Malaysian Security Forces Arrest 6 Daesh Suspects

© AP Photo/ Joshua Paul Malaysian Police Detain 7 Suspected Daesh Supporters, Including 4 Foreigners

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the television Channel NewsAsia, the arrests were made between March 24 and April 25. All the arrested persons — four men and two women — are Malaysian nationals.

"One male suspect was arrested on Apr 25 in Penang… He is aged 41, unemployed and has been actively promoting Daesh through his 15 Facebook accounts since 2014. He also planned to launch an attack on a Shia mosque in Penang… The two [other] men abetted in the activities of smuggling weapons from southern Thailand to be used by Daesh terrorists in Malaysia," Malaysia’s Inspector-General of police Khalid Abu Bakar said, as quoted by the media outlet.

According to Khalid, a female student was also arrested at the Kuala Lumpur International airport on April 4 on her way to Syria via Turkey.

Since the beginning of 2017, Malaysian counterterrorism forces have arrested dozens of individuals suspected of links to the Daesh jihadist group.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!