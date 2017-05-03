Indian Foreign Ministry Summons Pakistani Ambassador After Border Violence

© AP Photo/ Anjum Naveed) India Warns Turkey Against Interfering in Kashmir Issue as Pakistan Hails Erdogan's Offer

NEW DELHI (Sputnik)On Monday, Indian media reported that the two countries' servicemen had been killed and two more injured in firing along the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on the Indian-Pakistani border. The Indian Army vowed to respond to the incident "in an appropriate way." Later that day, Spokesperson of Pakistani Foreign Ministry Nafees Zakaria refuted the allegations.

"Foreign Secretary summons Pak HC, conveys India's outrage, demands action against Pak soldiers and commanders responsible," Baglay wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Pakistani and Indian local military commanders established hotline contact after a reported escalation in the border regions.

Islamabad and New Delhi have been both laying claims to Jammu and Kashmir since India obtained independence from the United Kingdom and was partitioned into two states, namely India and Pakistan, in 1947. The tensions in the region have escalated in recent months, after Indian security services have killed a leader of a local separatist group in 2016.

