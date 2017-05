© AP Photo/ Musadeq Sadeq Blast Rocks Afghan Capital of Kabul Killing Four, Injuring 22

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Afghan Interior Ministry confirmed on Wednesday the deaths of at least eight civilians in an explosion in Kabul, according to media reports.

The information was reported by Tolo news on Twitter.

The blast, targeting a convoy of foreign troops in Kabul, was carried out by a suicide attacker early in the morning. The explosion occurred near Abdul Haq square in the Macroyan area. About 22 people were injured as result of the attack.

