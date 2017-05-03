Twelve People Killed by Blast During Construction of Railway Tunnel in China

BEIJING (Sputnik) – A total of 12 people were killed by the explosion that hit a railway tunnel, which is being constructed in the southern Chinese province of Guizhou, local media reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in the Dafang County of the Bijie prefecture-level city, the China News Service reported.

The blast left 12 people injured and 12 blocked in the tunnel. On early Wednesday, the rescuers managed to find all blocked people, who turned out to be dead.

The injured people remain in hospitals in non-life-threatening condition.