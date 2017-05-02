Register
22:57 GMT +302 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A Mumbai police officer runs down a pedestrian with his car over a financial dispute.

    WATCH: Mumbai Cop Runs Down Pedestrian in Viral Video

    © Amazing Viral Videos
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1139 0 0

    A video of a Mumbai police officer trying to run down a pedestrian with his car has gone viral in India.

    The two men reportedly had a confrontation over money. The pedestrian was not injured in the incident, while the officer's whereabouts are unknown.

    CCTV in Thane, a city that neighbors Mumbai, clearly captured the incident. The officer, Ramesh Awate, drove his white Toyota Innova into pedestrian Atul Pethe, who ended up sprawled over the hood of the vehicle. Pethe then climbed off and fell to the side of the moving car.

    From the video, it appears that Awate intended to sandwich Pethe between his car and a nearby truck. Pedestrians tried to surround Awate, but he put his car and reverse and fled.

    "The two have a financial dispute. On April 21, Awate started clicking Pethe's pictures, which led to an altercation. Pethe stood in front of Awate's car, demanding he delete the pictures. But Awate drove off, dragging Pethe up to a few meters," said Deputy Police Commissioner D Swamy, Thane Zone 1.

    A man rides a scooter on a road enveloped by smoke and smog, on the morning following Diwali festival in New Delhi, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Manish Swarup
    Fury Road: High Speed Bus Race in India Goes Viral (VIDEO)

    Allegedly, Awate was enraged because he had borrowed 300,000 rupees ($4,678)  from Pethe's mother, and Pethe had asked him to repay the money. The two men were old friends and co-owned an ice cream parlor in Mumbai, but Pethe claims that Awate refused to repay the money and grew angry any time it was brought up.

    Awate had come to a shop owned by Pethe's sister and began to shout insults at him. The CCTV camera belonged to the shop.

    Pethe went on to say that he had filed police complaints regarding Awate before, but the police didn't take the claims seriously as they concerned one of their friends. Pethe had filed one such claim a few days prior to the incident, which he said was the reason for Awate coming to confront him.

    Awate is a member of the Special Branch of Mumbai Police, and was deployed in counterterrorism organizations during the 2008 Mumbai attacks, when Islamic terrorist cell Lashkar-e-Taiba killed more than 160 people in a series of coordinated attacks.

    Related:

    Mumbai Student Livestreams Suicide on Facebook
    Mumbai Bans UAVs, Drones for a Month Fearing Air-Borne Attack by Terrorists
    Pakistan-Based Groups Carried Out 2008 Mumbai Attacks - Ex-Security Advisor
    High Tech Split? Indian Court Grants World’s First Skype Divorce
    India Unveils Plan to Replace All Cars With Electric by 2030
    Tags:
    viral video, police, car, India, Maharashtra, Thane, Mumbai
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Match Made in Heaven
    Match Made in Heaven
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok