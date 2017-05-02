Register
16:54 GMT +302 May 2017
Live
    Search
    China is defending its proposed cybersecurity laws as beyond reproach in the wake of harsh criticism from the US - criticism that the state -run Xinhua news agency called arrogance and hypocrisy.

    China Cybersecurity Authorities Tighten Online News Content Rules

    © Flickr/ Yuri Samoilov
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 2501

    Chinese cybersecurity authorities is going to tighten rules for the country's online news service.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping gestures to U.S. President Barack Obama (L) as they arrive for a lunch banquet in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing November 12, 2014
    © REUTERS/ Greg Baker/Pool
    China Offers Cybersecurity Cooperation With US to Resolve Disputes
    BEIJING (Sputnik) — Chinese cybersecurity authorities on Tuesday announced plans to tighten rules for the country's online news service providers by requiring official licenses and state-sanctioned editors for all outlets.

    "Internet news and information services which provide news services via websites, applications, forums, blogs, microblogs, public accounts, instant messaging tools, webcasts, and so forth, must obtain licenses, otherwise they will be prohibited to carry out internet news information activities," the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement on its website.

    The new rules, which come into effect on June 1, aim to strengthen national security and will be enforced by the State Internet Information Office responsible for policies and coordination in the field. The office will also involve external experts who will review online political, economic, military and diplomatic reports and opinion pieces for accuracy and security risks. Information service providers will be held responsible for any inaccurate information made available to the public, according to the statement.

    "Internet news information service providers should appoint an editor in chief, who will be in charge of the Internet news and information content. The editor-in-chief… should report to the state or to the State Internet Information Office of the province, autonomous region or municipality directly under the central government," the cyberspace administration said.

    Surveillance
    © Photo: Pixabay
    China Stresses Peaceful, Open Cyberspace in New Security Strategy
    The rules will impact both domestic and foreign outlets operating in China, as well as joint ventures. Another set of rules was issued for network operators requiring them to undergo a fresh round of security reviews.

    China has some of the world's toughest internet regulations and these have been further tightened by President Xi Jinping's drive to bolster "cyber sovereignty," a concept that has been elevated to national priority status. The latest regulations come as part of the Cybersecurity Law of China, which was approved in late 2016. The law focused on involving online service providers as well as network operators in regulating content. The legislation stipulates for companies to store personal user and business information when carrying out operations on Chinese-based servers. The information could be used by government security reviews in an effort to defend against possible cyber intrusions.

    Related:

    US Federal Agencies Fail to Recruit, Retain Qualified Cybersecurity Staff
    Cybersecurity Firm Notes Increase in Bitcoin Scams on Social Media
    UK Firms Face Cybersecurity 'Skills Cliff Edge' Due to 'Aging Workforce'
    Issue of Cybersecurity Should Be Taken Seriously – UK Prime Minister
    Tags:
    service, threat, cybersecurity, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Auto Race Fit for a President: Russian F1 Grand Prix in Sochi
    Auto Race Fit for a President: Formula One Russian Grand Prix in Sochi
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok