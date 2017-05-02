Register
    A Pakistan army soldier stands guard at hilltop post at a forward area on the Line of Control (LOC), that divides Kashmir between Pakistan and India. (File)

    India Warns Turkey Against Interfering in Kashmir Issue as Pakistan Rejoices

    © AP Photo/ Anjum Naveed)
    Asia & Pacific
    India has categorically rejected Turkey’s offer of mediation to solve the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan. India asserted that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter and there is no scope for third party mediation.

    Demonstrators hurl stones towards Indian policemen during a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir region, September 25, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Danish Ismail
    Turkey's Erdogan Urges India, Pakistan to Settle Kashmir Issue Via Talks
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India has categorically rejected Turkey’s offer to be a mediator of solving the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan.

    “We conveyed our viewpoint on terrorism and Kashmir to the Turkish side. It was made clear that there cannot be any justification for terrorism. We clearly conveyed that Kashmir is an issue of terror and there could be no justification for terror,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay said while rejecting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s offer to mediate between India and Pakistan to solve the Kashmir issue.

    “The entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India," Baglay said. "We have always been ready to resolve not only the Kashmir issue but all other bilateral issues with Pakistan in a peaceful manner.”

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the opening of G20 summit in Antalya, Turkey, November 15, 2015.
    © Sputnik/ Russian Presidential Press Office
    India, Turkey Vow Cooperation on Terrorism, Trade, Security
    Earlier, Turkey’s President Erdogan advocated a multilateral dialogue for resolution of Kashmir issue. Erdogan said the India-Pakistan dispute on Jammu and Kashmir could be resolved through multilateral talks involving his country’s participation.

    On the other hand, Pakistan has welcomed Erdogan’s offer of mediation between India and Pakistan.
    “The Turkish President has also called for a multilateral approach to settling the Jammu and Kashmir dispute while calling for an immediate end to bloodshed in the Indian side of Kashmir, which we welcome,” the Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement.

    During bilateral discussions, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed India’s concerns on cross-border terrorism to the visiting Turkish President.

    “The two <…> urged all countries and entities to work sincerely to disrupt terrorist networks and their financing, and stop cross-border movement of terrorists. Both leaders strongly condemned the use of double standards in addressing the menace of terrorism and agreed to strengthen cooperation combating terrorism both at the bilateral level and within the multilateral system. In this regard, they called for early conclusion of negotiations on the Comprehensive Convention of International Terrorism,” the Joint Statement issued after the Modi-Erdogan talks said.

    Relations between India and Pakistan are not on the best of terms right now. Indian Army claimed on Monday that two of its soldiers were killed and mutilated by Pakistan’s Border Action Teams in the Poonch sector of the Line of Control while Pakistan refuted the charge.

    Ok