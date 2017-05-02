Pakistani, Indian Military Establish Hotline Contact After Border Escalation

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — On Monday, Indian media reported that the two countries' servicemen had been killed and two more injured in firing along the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on the Indian-Pakistani border. Later that day, Spokesperson of Pakistani Foreign Ministry Nafees Zakaria refuted the allegations.

© AP Photo/ Channi Anand Pakistan Denies Mutilating Indian Troops

"A local commanders level hotline contact was established at Rawalakot- Poonch sector on LoC last night between Pakistan and Indian Army authorities. Indian counterpart was told that there has been no CFV [ceasefire violations] or crossing of line of control by Pakistani troops from Pakistan side nor mutilation of Indian soldiers bodies," the statement said.

The statement added that the Pakistani side remained committed to peace in the LoC area and expected the same from India.

Islamabad and New Delhi have been both laying claims to Jammu and Kashmir since India obtained independence from the United Kingdom and was partitioned into two states, namely India and Pakistan, in 1947. The tensions in the region have escalated in recent months after Indian security services have killed a leader of a local separatist group in 2016.

