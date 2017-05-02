US Global Hawk Drone Arrives at Base in Japan to Monitor North Korea Activities

The US drones had been previously deployed at the US Misawa Air Base in Japan's northern prefecture of Aomori, though the work to revamp the runway at the base forced the US forces to switch to Yokota.
The situation on the Korean peninsula aggravated in recent months as North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests.
The most recent missile test allegedly took place on Saturday from a site north of Pyongyang. Japan, South Korea and the United States said the test appeared to have failed as the missile broke up within North Korean territory.
