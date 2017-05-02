China's Xinjiang Region to Use Drones to Enhance Border Security

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The authorities of China's northwest Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region intend to use drones to patrol the region's borders as part of the broader program to enhance security, Xinjiang's deputy chairman Jerla Isamudin said Tuesday.

"Xinjiang will deploy drones, set up barbed wire and install surveillance cameras along the border to prevent people crossing the border illegally," Isamudin was quoted as saying by China Daily newspaper.

According to Isamudin, it was also necessary to improve cooperation between the region and its neighboring countries on the exchange of terrorism-related intelligence.

Xinjiang neighbors eight countries, including Pakistan and Afghanistan, which have significant problem with security due to operation of various terrorist groups on their territory.

Xinjiang region is home to China’s mainly Muslim Uyghur minority and has seen anti-government insurgent violence, with at least 200 people having died in attacks allegedly carried out by Uyghur separatists over the past two years. The East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), which is listed as a terrorist organization by the European Union, the United States, Russia, China and other countries, also operates in the region.